Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.62. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.34 and a 12-month high of C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of C$353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6703672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. CIBC cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.93.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

