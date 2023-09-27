Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Secure Energy Services Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.62. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.34 and a 12-month high of C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of C$353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6703672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on SES
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Energy Services
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.