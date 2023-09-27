SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut SEEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

SEEK Trading Up 0.5 %

SEEK Cuts Dividend

Shares of SEEK stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 55,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,126. SEEK has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $36.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

