Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Shares Down 7%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 13,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 44,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 84.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,305 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

