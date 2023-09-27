Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Shares Down 7%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 13,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 44,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The stock has a market cap of $21.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
