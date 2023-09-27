SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,800 shares, an increase of 363.8% from the August 31st total of 150,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHFS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SHF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SHF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SHF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SHF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SHF by 624.9% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

SHF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHFS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 461,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,241. SHF has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SHF Company Profile

SHF ( NASDAQ:SHFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter. SHF had a negative net margin of 373.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

