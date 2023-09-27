Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 23,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shimano Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SMNNY traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. Shimano has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

