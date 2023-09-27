Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 23,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shimano Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of SMNNY traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. Shimano has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.59.
Shimano Company Profile
