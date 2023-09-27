Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 80.5% in September

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the August 31st total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance
SGIOY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 60,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,903. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
