Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Drops By 84.8%

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2023

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 160,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,666. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $37.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Daiichi Sankyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DSNKY

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.