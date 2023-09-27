Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Drops By 84.8%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 160,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,666. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $37.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Daiichi Sankyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

