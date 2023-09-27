Short Interest in Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Declines By 85.7%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

DGWPF remained flat at $39.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

