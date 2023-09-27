Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Drops By 93.9%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the August 31st total of 916,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edible Garden

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Edible Garden Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDBL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 747,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,959. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden ( NASDAQ:EDBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 68.67% and a negative return on equity of 639.04%.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

