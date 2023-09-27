Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Increases By 224.2%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 224.2% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ESKYF stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.52. The company had a trading volume of 61,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,008. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. Eskay Mining has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$1.22.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

