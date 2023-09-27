Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Increases By 300.0%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EDOC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,083. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.