Short Interest in Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Grows By 200.0%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJY remained flat at $36.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.2139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

