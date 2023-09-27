Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Drops By 89.3%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Makita Price Performance

Shares of MKTAY remained flat at $25.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,270. Makita has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

