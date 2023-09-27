Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Drops By 75.0%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Marui Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAURY stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. 193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $390.05 million during the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 9.92%.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.