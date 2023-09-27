Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Drops By 83.6%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the August 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDAF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.07. 400,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.09. Medaro Mining has a 1-year low of 0.03 and a 1-year high of 0.33.

Medaro Mining Company Profile

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

