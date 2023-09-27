Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Drops By 83.6%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the August 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Medaro Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MEDAF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.07. 400,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.09. Medaro Mining has a 1-year low of 0.03 and a 1-year high of 0.33.
Medaro Mining Company Profile
