Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Increases By 173.7%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 173.7% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Partners
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molecular Partners by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Molecular Partners Price Performance
Shares of MOLN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.36.
Molecular Partners Company Profile
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
