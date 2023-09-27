Short Interest in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Drops By 80.0%

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 46.22% of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of ODDS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $730,400.00, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -1.41.

About Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

