Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Declines By 94.0%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

HERD traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. 21,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3683 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

