Short Interest in Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Drops By 93.5%

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.0 days.

Perenti Stock Performance

AUSDF stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Perenti has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Perenti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

