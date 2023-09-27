Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Decreases By 87.1%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Randstad in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. 8,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137. Randstad has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

