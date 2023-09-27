Short Interest in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Decreases By 70.6%

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TETE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,063. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.