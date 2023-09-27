Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 308.3%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,831,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 814.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

