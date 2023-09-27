Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Drops By 94.4%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 453,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. 2,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,109. The Korea Fund has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

