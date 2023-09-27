Short Interest in The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Decreases By 93.9%

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSTGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

OTCMKTS:RSTGF remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9,000 shares of the company traded hands. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

