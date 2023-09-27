Signal Gold (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Shares Down 4.8%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 21,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 16,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Signal Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.
Signal Gold Company Profile
Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold property that covers an area of approximately 15,000 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.
