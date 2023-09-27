Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SINGY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,407. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Singapore Airlines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.3669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Singapore Airlines’s previous dividend of $0.13. Singapore Airlines’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

