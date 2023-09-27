Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Down 71.9% in September

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the August 31st total of 64,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $15.20 price target on Siyata Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Siyata Mobile Trading Down 1.4 %
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.02). Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 157.16% and a negative net margin of 189.53%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Research analysts predict that Siyata Mobile will post -17.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of Siyata Mobile by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 8,085,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285,848 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Siyata Mobile by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 294,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
