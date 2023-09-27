Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.54

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 738086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.97 price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

About Skyharbour Resources

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$88.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.03.

(Get Free Report)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Articles

