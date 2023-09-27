SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$206.95 million for the quarter.

