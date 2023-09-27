SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading Down 0.1%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.53. Approximately 367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.04% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

