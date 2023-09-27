Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 199.4% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.8 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SMFTF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $32.58. 6,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

