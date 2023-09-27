Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Plans Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2367 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance
Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on SMFKY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.08) to GBX 3,400 ($41.52) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
