South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $26.18. 32,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 34,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPFI. Hovde Group began coverage on South Plains Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In other news, Director Noe G. Valles bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $618,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,962.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

