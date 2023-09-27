SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of SBRKF stock remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company operates through Retail customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, insurance, and pensions.

