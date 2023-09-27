SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 355,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 109,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
