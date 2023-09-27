Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

