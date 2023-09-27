Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 203.0% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SPRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,790. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.13. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

