SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Lifted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. abrdn plc lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 346,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

