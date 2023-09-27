State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the August 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

State Bank of India Stock Performance

SBKFF stock remained flat at $72.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. State Bank of India has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69.

State Bank of India Company Profile

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

