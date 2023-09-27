Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Members Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $688,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.02. 1,010,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

