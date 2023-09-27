Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,047,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,214. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.