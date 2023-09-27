Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of STRT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 9,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.70. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $45,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

