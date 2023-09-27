Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Update

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Strauss Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGLJF stock remained flat at $24.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Strauss Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61.

Strauss Group Company Profile

Strauss Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various food and beverage products in Israel, North America, Brazil, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Health & Wellness; Fun & Indulgence; Israel Coffee; International Coffee; International Dips & Spreads; and Strauss Water.

