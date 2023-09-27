Surge Energy Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.22. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$918.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.80 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 37.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 1.3002874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

