Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

TSE SGY opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$918.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$10.64.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.05). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 37.96%. The company had revenue of C$155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 1.3002874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGY shares. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

