Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Shares Up 0.2%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.25. 29,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

The company has a market cap of $125.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEGD. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

