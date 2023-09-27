Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in September

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sweet Earth Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEHCF remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Sweet Earth has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

