Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in September

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Sweet Earth Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEHCF remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Sweet Earth has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.93.
About Sweet Earth
