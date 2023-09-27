Swipe 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31.92 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $167.68 million and $31.92 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 579,081,882 coins and its circulating supply is 579,085,879 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

