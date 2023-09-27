Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Up 833.3% in September

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCRL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. 2,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.