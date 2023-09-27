T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, an increase of 190.8% from the August 31st total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T Stamp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) by 315.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of T Stamp worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDAI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 55,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. T Stamp has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

T Stamp ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 826.50%.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

